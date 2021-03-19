TA Country Music Show to be held Friday, Saturday

The always-popular Tina-Avalon Music Show will take place Friday and Saturday night at the school.

According to event Director Suzanne Stark organizers are excited to be able to hold the event his year, after having to cancel last year's event due to COVID. She said that there are some changes to the event in order to allow for social distancing and to help performers and attendees be able to safely enjoy the annual event.

"As with a lot of activities these days, this year’s show will look different than in the past," she said.

The show has been scaled back to 20 songs, from the usual 34 and there will not be an intermission. Concession will be offered, including a meal option.

Those wishing to attend are also asked to call the school at 660-622-4211 to RSVP, so chairs can be set up for couples and groups, and to also allow for social distancing. A mask should be worn if social distancing is not possible.

Free will donations fund the Tina-Avalon Alumni Scholarship and school improvements.

Each year three scholarships are given by the Alumni to graduating high school seniors, college juniors-seniors, and graduate students.

"In addition, we help fund school improvements like a stands for the music department, stage curtains, and a walk-in cooler," Stark said.

Audience members may recognize some repeat performers, and will also have the opportunity to hear from a few new performers.

New to the band this year are Tim Rose, lead guitar and Clayton Beall, fiddle. They join Jeff Sears, drums; Darrell Dorner, keyboard; Billy Smith, bass guitar and jokster; Katie Daugherty, acoustic guitar; Carl Walby, rhythm guitar, and Lee Jones, sax.

New vocalist this year is Tina-Avalon student Kennady Wilson. Other performers include Ben Savage, Rachel Holt, Zach Grossman, Emma Suchsland, Katie Daugherty, Suzanne Stark, Lee Jones, Hallie Maberry, Billy Smith and Courtney Pilcher.

"The show participants have connections to the community and volunteer to share their talents to put on a family show that people enjoy and benefits the community," Stark said. "We appreciate your continued support!"

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m., each night.