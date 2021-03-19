Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

A March 7 traffic stop lead to three arrests for drug crimes in Livingston County.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said in a press release that a deputy made a stop at about 8:05 p.m., on March 7 on U.S. Highway 65 for an equipment violation, went the deputy believed other crimes were taking place.

"LCSO K-9 Zaki did a free air sniff around the vehicle and indicated multiple times on the odor of drug(s) being present," Cox said. "Search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the alleged evidence being methamphetamine and methamphetamine drug paraphernalia."

Daniel Leroy Walker, 63, Bedford, Dawn Rachelle King, 38, Hale, and Sasha M. Campos, 40, Hale, were all for alleged drug violations.

Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren filed criminal allegation(s) against all three defendants and all three were initially incarcerated in Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

According to online records available at courts.mo.gov, all three were charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. They are each set to appear for the setting of a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m., on March 24 before Judge Michael Leamer.

Walker's bond was set at $5,000 cash only; as of March 18 King's status noted a home plan needed to be filed; and Campos was released on her own recognizance on March 15.

According to online records Walker, King and Campos all have varied criminal histories. Walker pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in Linn County in 1996 and was sentenced to probation, which he successfully completed. Among other charges dating back to 2003, King pleaded guilty in 2015 to three separate charges of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana for which she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Campos pleaded guilty in 2009 to three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced to probation that was revoked in 2010. She pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child - substantial risk - no sexual contact in 2018. She was sentenced to five years probation on that charge.