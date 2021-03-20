Kerns named HMC 2020 Employee of the Year

Chillicothe News

Cathy Kerns was recently named Hedrick Medical Center's (HMC) Hedrick Medical 2020 Employee of the Year. Kerns, registered nurse III, was presented with the award at a ceremony held in her honor on March 16. Other nominees were 2020 Employee of the Quarter winners: Leony Walker, Lisa Todd and Cassie Wade.

Kerns has been at HMC for six years as a registered nurse. In her nomination form, coworkers said, “Cathy is always striving to provide the best care for her patients and thinking ahead to ensure the safety of her patients and coworkers. She also goes above and beyond for patients to make sure they are happy with the care they are receiving. Cathy is a great preceptor. I feel I am a better emergency department nurse thanks to all she has taught me and continues to teach me when I am working by her side. She volunteers to work additional shifts and is always willing to jump in and help her coworkers.”

Kerns enjoys spending time with family and is proud to be a mother. She and her husband Pete have three children, and another one on the way. Kerns has a true passion for nursing and became a nurse to be the comforting face for a patient in a time of need. She also enjoys reading and the opportunity to learn and grow.

In recognition of the award, Kerns’ name will be engraved on a permanent plaque within the hospital, she will receive a recognition plaque, a parking space of her choice for a year, and acknowledgement in the local media and hospital employee intranet.