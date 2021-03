Chillicothe News

As of March 19, notifications from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office website will continue to come from 470-219-3777 or a new number: 877-266-8824, according to a press release from Sheriff Steve Cox.

The current shortcode (98975) will be discontinued.

To sign up for alert notifications from the LCSO, to change your subscription or to unsubscribe for alerts, visit: https://www.livcoso.org/alerts_signup.