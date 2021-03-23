Police Blotter

Chillicothe News

Press release for March 21

1:15 a.m., Officer checked on unattended vehicle in a local park.

2:37 a.m., Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the area of Litton and Trenton roads. No trespassers were located.

1:21 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject in the 600 block of Walnut regarding the sale of a vehicle. Officer advised the subject of their options.

3:24 p.m., Officer responded to two-vehicle non-injury accident in a private parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officer advised vehicle owners to exchange accident information.

4:45 p.m., Officer received parking complaint in the 1500 block of Bryan Street. Officer made contact with vehicle owner and issue was resolved.

6:13 p.m., Officer checked on possible down power line in the 600 block of Business 36. No downed lines were located.

6:30 p.m., Officer called to the 600 block of Business 36 by an off-duty officer from another jurisdiction regarding a possible stolen vehicle at that location. Reported vehicle had not been stolen.

6:49 p.m., Officer responded to the 500 block of Peacher for a possible medical call of an unknown nature. Officer located resident and notified EMS of the issue.

Between 7:05 p.m., and 9:25 p.m., An officer conducted eight traffic enforcement stops for various violations. One of these stops resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old female from the State of Kansas for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The female was processed at the police department.

Press release for March 20

12:13 a.m., Request to check well-being in 300 block of E. Bridge Street. Officer unable to make contact.

2:09 a.m., Officer checking vehicle on High School lot.

5:44 a.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with officer. Officer taking call.

8:38 a.m., Subject of well-being check on Bridge Street calling to speak with Officer. Officer speaking with subject.

8:49 a.m., Subject calling to speak with officer in reference a civil issue.

10:44 a.m., Subject calling with questions on landlord/tenant issue. Officer speaking with them.

12:10 p.m., Parking complaint at Mansur and Hogan. No violation observed.

12:39 p.m., Subject calling to speak with officer about possible harassment. Officer taking call.

2:44 p.m., Subject calling to speak with officer in reference actions of family member. Officer speaking with them.

3:12 p.m., Officer out on well-being check in the 1500 block of Bryan Street.

3:12 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves street on non-injury accident. Information exchanged, no report.

3:22 p.m., Officer checking well-being of subject in vehicle in the area of Keith Street and Gilbert Road. Subject determined to be under influence of intoxicants. Processed and released pending laboratory testing of provided material.

5:27 p.m., Report of trucks racing in the 1100 block of Broadway Street. Officer located some trucks at Danner Park but did not observe any racing by the vehicles.

5:40 p.m., Subject calling the police department in reference to child custody questions. Officer taking call.

6:40 p.m., Complaint of C & I drivers in the area of Trenton Road and McVey. Officers monitoring area for violators. Several vehicles observed in the area, but no violations observed.

6:51 p.m., Officer provided a subject with a courtesy ride to their residence.

7:43 p.m., Complaint of glass on the Walmart lot, near entrance. Officer located what appears to be broken plastic from headlight lens cover and turn signal, on the lot near the south entrance from Graves Street. Walmart was advised. Believed to be from previously reported accident.

7:49 p.m., Officer observed a speeding vehicle on Litton Road and the vehicle traveled out of the city. Vehicle description was provided to Livingston County but no vehicle was found in the area.

8:15 p.m., Subject in police department with concern of possible child abuse occurring in another jurisdiction. Officer speaking with them.

8:35 p.m., Report of loud vehicles and speeding in the area of the 1400 block of Trenton Road. Officer in the area and unable to observe any violations. Will monitor area.

9:37 p.m., Officers checking uptown area for source of smoke and odor. Unable to locate source and appears to be dissipating.

10:53 p.m., Noise complaint from the 200 block of E. Polk Street. Officers made contact with parties and they are going to go inside and quiet down.

Press release for March 19

3:14 a.m., Officer checking vehicle in the 500 block of Park Lane.

5:29 a.m., Report of vehicle alarm sounding in the 200 block of W. Business 36 Highway. Officers checked area without locating.

7:56 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a road rage incident on S. Washington Street near Ryan Lane. Officers located the vehicle and the driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. The male was processed at the police department and released pending a court appearance.

8:39 a.m., US Postal Service calling to speak with officer. Message was taken.

9:14 a.m., Minor accident reported on the east side of the Courthouse. Information obtained for accident report.

9:19 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of N. Washington Street on Public Relations detail.

10:56 a.m., School Resource out in 1500 block of Calhoun Street in reference possession of contraband. Report to Juvenile Office.

12:23 p.m., Officers spoke with a subject at the Chillicothe Police Department in reference to fraud/scam involving an Ebay purchase. Officers will be making a report for this incident and continuing investigation.

12:24 p.m., Subject in police department reference had a neighbor drive through his property, causing ruts in the yard. Subject did not want report at this time.

12:52 p.m., School Officer out in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street, reference possession of contraband. Report to Juvenile Office.

12:55 p.m., School Officer out in 1500 block of Calhoun Street reference possession of contraband. Report to Juvenile Office.

1:30 p.m., Report of dogs constantly barking in the 1800 block of Fairchild Street. Caller was advised of options.

1:42 p.m., Escort performed for business in the 500 block of N. Washington Street.

2:10 p.m., Report of 4-wheeler driving on Old Prison property in the 1500 block of Third Street. Officers unable to locate.

2:29 p.m., Subject calling police department to give updated information on assault investigation, to Officer. Message was left for Officer.

2:56 p.m., Subject complaining about postal mail delivery. Advised to contact Post Office.

3:16 p.m., Report of C & I driving in the 1700 block of Locust Street. License number obtained and provided to officer.

3:46 p.m., School Officer going to address issue of vehicle passing buses that have stop arm extended. License number information provided.

3:50 p.m., Officer stopped a vehicle at Cherry and Third streets for traffic violation and discovered the driver was in violation of a full order of protection. The 28-year-old subject was processed and transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

4:57 p.m., Complaint of vehicle creating hazard in way it was parked at ramp at U.S. Highways 36 and 65. Officer checked and advised vehicle not blocking roadway.

5:05 p.m., Reported possible missing person from 1400 block of Alexander Street. Determined that subject is out of town with relative.

5:32 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Monroe and Normal Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. Officers took a report of a motor vehicle striking a street sign while backing up. No injuries were reported and no vehicles were towed. The top of the sign was disconnected from the post, but no damage was done.

5:33 p.m., Officer transporting prisoner to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

5:36 p.m., Subject in police department for Officer Ride-a-long.

5:44 p.m., Report of unattended toddler in the area of Country Club Drive and Broken Arrow Road. The child was returned to their mother after having slipped away while mother handling another child.

5:53 p.m., Complaint of possible drug use in the 400 block of Jackson Street. Subject contacted and counseled on the complaint.

5:56 p.m., Subject calling with questions on towing vehicles from private property. Officer speaking with them.

7:14 p.m., Possible drug paraphernalia recovered from 400 block of Elm Street. Will be destroyed.

7:47 p.m. Subject calling with questions on being harassed. Advised of options.

8:34 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with Officer in reference an investigation. Officer speaking with them.

9:06 p.m., Report of suspicious activity near Shaffer Park. Nothing suspicious was observed.

10:05 p.m., Subject calling the police department about vehicle being towed from property by Timber Villa. Officer speaking with subject.

10:28 p.m., Officer executed a vehicle stop and located a female inside that had an active Livingston County warrant. The subject was brought to the police department where they were processed and then transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail By Livingston County.