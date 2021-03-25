Fire destroys cars, garage

Chillicothe News

A fire at 7 East Bridge Street destroyed a garage the evening of Wednesday, March 24. Crews with the Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) responded to the call at about 5:10 p.m.

According to a press release from Batallion Chief Les Hinnen firefighters arrived to find the detached garage was fully involved and two vehicles outside the garage on fire. "Fire was coming from two side windows and the overhead garage door area upon our arrival," Hinnen said. "There was an old bus that had been in front of the garage but was moved before our arrival. It had smoke damage on the rear."

Crews had the fire under control in four minutes. They used 1000 gallons of water and 10 gallons of foam to put out the fire. The garage and contents were a total loss as were the two vehicles.

Hinnen reported there was minimal damage to the adjacent home and garage.

Crews returned to service at about 6:15 p.m.