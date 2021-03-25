Hunter Education class offered April 8

Submitted

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a Hunter Education Class from 5:30-9:30 p.m., April 8 at the Cornerstone Church Event Center, 900 Adam Dr., Chillicothe.

Students must be 11 years old and need to complete the knowledge session of the course, prior to skills session, by doing the on-line portion or filling out the student manual chapter review questions. Student manuals are available at the Chillicothe MDC office or from the MDC website. For more information call the Chillicothe MDC office at 660-646-6122.

Sign-up online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176664.