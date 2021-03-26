Submitted

Laypersons in the Chillicothe area will begin 68 years of Non-Denominational Pre-Easter Services Monday, March 29.

The host church this year will be the First Christian Church, 900 Jackson St. Church organizers ask that masks be worn in the Sanctuary.

The worship service will be held from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m. daily through Good Friday, and will be under the direction of the following churches:

Cornerstone Church on Monday

Life Point Church on Tuesday

Free Methodist Church on Wednesday

United Methodist Church on Thursday

Turning Point Church on Friday

Following each morning's service, coffee, juice and doughnuts will be served at the church in their fellowship hall. Free will offering will be taken to cover expenses.

These services provide members of all denominations the opportunity to come together and worship God through our Lord, Jesus Christ. All men, women and children of the community are welcome to attend, according to organizers Dr. David Neal, Don Boswell and Darrel Rinehart who are coordinating this year's services, along with members of First Christian Church.