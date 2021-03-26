Police Blotter for March 22-24

Chillicothe News

Press release for March 24

9:08 a.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with officer in reference a continuing investigation. Officer taking call.

9:43 a.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone in reference a landlord/tenant issue. Advised to contact attorney.

10:11 a.m., Officer out in the 700 block of Elm Street on an investigation.

10:24 a.m., Subject in the police department wanting to be fingerprinted for Haz-Mat driver license. They were advised that service is not available here.

10:34 a.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with officer. Message taken.

10:57 a.m., Officer speaking with out-of-state jurisdiction in reference to prisoner extradition. 11:21 a.m., The police department wants to remind people that several people in this area have been receiving telephone calls from numbers representing themselves as the Social Security Administration and wanting you to give and confirm your personal information. DON’T GIVE YOUR INFORMATION OUT OVER THE PHONE…IT’S A SCAM. Social Security will not call you for your information!!!!!! Callers are also stating that there are warrants for your arrest. HANG UP YOUR PHONE!!!!!!

11:49 a.m., Report of walk-away from the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue. Subject was located, okay and transported to their residence.

12:17 p.m., Request to check well-being in the 200 block of E. Polk Street. Officers checking location and calling Division of Family Services. Investigation continuing.

12:37 p.m., Subject in the police department with evidence from 700 block of Elm Street investigation. Officer handling.

12:42 p.m., Officer taking statement of dogs barking constantly in the area of the 1000 block of Comstock. Attempting contact.

12:43 p.m., Stalled vehicle Polk and Washington. Vehicle out of fuel. Fuel obtained and vehicle on their way.

1:43 p.m., Request to check well-being of subject in the 500 block of W. Mohawk. Subject does not reside at the location given. Was located in Meadville.

3:32 p.m., Officer out in the 800 block of Fairway Drive on investigation.

3:53 p.m., Subjects in the police department to speak with officer. Officer handling.

3:56 p.m., Officer assisting Children’s Division in the 1700 block of Deringer Drive.

4:12 p.m., Barking dog complaint in the area of 400 block Webster-Jackson Streets. Officer unable to locate barking dog in area.

5:06 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services with a garage fire in the 10 block of E. Bridge Street. State Fire Marshal’s office contacted and investigating.

5:17 p.m., Parking complaint on E. Bridge and East Street area. Advised them to move on.

8:20 p.m., Landlord/tenant issue in the 300 block of Edgerton Street. No report.

9:56 p.m., Subject in the police department to speak with officer. Officer speaking with them.

11:00pm Report of disturbance in the 1000 block of First Street. Subject gone from scene on Officers’ arrival.

Press release for March 23

12:50 a.m., Officers took a phone call in reference to a resident of Chillicothe harassing a resident of Kansas City. She was referred to her local law enforcement and officers are assisting in the investigation.

12:55 a.m., While conducting a business check on the 600 block of E. Business 36 Highway, an officer discovered a stranded motorist and assisted in seeking assistance.

1:50 a.m., Officers located a stranded motorist in the 1300 block of Edgewood. Driver was contacted and all was ok.

2:23 a.m., Officers were on patrol in the area of Jackson Street and Commercial Street. Officers conducted a pedestrian check subsequently arrested a 23-year-old male on a Brookfield Warrant. He was later turned over to Linn County Sheriffs Office with the assistance of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

8:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Polk Street in reference to an on-going issue of trash dumping. Investigation continues.

9:45 a.m., Officers responded to a civil issue between ex-spouses in the 1100 block of Bryan Street. Parties were referred to legal counsel.

8:00 a.m., Officers took a report of a runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Bridge Street. At approximately 9:30 a.m., Officers located the juvenile in the 200 block of Third Street. The Juvenile Officer and parents were contacted. The juvenile was later returned to his parents.

Officers were contacted in reference to a suicidal male in the 400 block of Clay Street around 8:10 a.m. Officer attempted contact several times. It was discovered that the male was intoxicated and later spoke to law enforcement and seeking mental health assistance.

8:18 a.m., Officers were called to the area of Jackson Ands Easton Streets for two ducks in the street. The ducks were captured and taken to the animal shelter as the owners were unknown.

8:28 a.m., Officer received a report of illegal dumping in the 300 block of Polk Street.

9:59 a.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bryan Street to a report of a disturbance. Officer advised the disturbance was over civil property and parties involved were advised to contact legal counsel.

11:42 a.m., officers called to the area of Washington and Polk for debris in the roadway.

12:30 p.m., Officer provided funeral escort for local funeral home.

12:43 p.m., Officers responded to an out-of-control juvenile in the 900 block of Elm Street.

2:05 p.m., Officer arrested a female in the 900 block of Elm Street on a city of Chillicothe Warrant for nuisance violations. Female was processed, posted required bond and was released with a future court date.

3:20 p.m., Officer called to the 1100 block of Second Street for an overheard downed line. Line was discovered to not be an active line.

4:06 p.m., Officer responded to the 1400 block of Bryan for a report of a vehicle being driven in a careless manner.

4:31 p.m., Officers spoke with subject regarding civil custody issues. Subject was referred to seek legal counsel.

4:39 p.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Deputy with a warrant service in the 800 block of Calhoun Street.

4:57 p.m., Officers arrested a 51-year-old male at a business in the 700 block of Elm for stealing. The subject was processed at the police department, cited, and released pending a future court date.

5:14 p.m., Officer received call of disturbance in the 1500 block of Springhill. Officer advised issued was a civil landlord/tenant issues and parties were advised to seek legal counsel.

6:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Miller Street for a report of a subject making self-harm statements. The subject was located, and it was determined the subject was not in danger.

Subject was transported to Community Resource Center.

9:23 p.m., Officer received noise complaint in the 200 block of Walnut Street. Officer unable to locate reported noise and no further issues were received.

Press release for March 22

Officers were on patrol when at 1:30 a.m., they discovered what they believed to be suspicious as a garage door was left open on a residence that normally wasn’t. The owner was contacted and all was fine.

4:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Third Street in reference to people walking around the resident’s front yard. Officers contacted the reporting person and have conducted extra patrol for suspicious activity and preventative issues in the area.

5:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Sunset in reference to an animal complaint. The issue was monitored and resolved.

7:15 a.m., Officers responded to an open door to an abandoned residence. It was checked and nothing illegal had occurred.

8:00 a.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Dickinson Street in reference to a landlord/tenant issue. The tenant believed that the landlord was being unfair. Both were referred to legal council.

8:35 a.m., while out on patrol, officers observed a stranded motorist at the intersection of U.S. Highways 65 and 36. Officer assisted and the driver had someone coming to assist her. The vehicle was not on the roadway.

9:00 a.m., The detective conducted several meetings with the Prosecutor and other business in reference to multiple investigations she is currently working. One being a major fraud investigation.

12:30 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Waples and Liberia in reference to a pack of dogs running loose in the area. Officers responded to the area where they located each dog and were able to locate the owners. This has been an on-going issue and the owners were warned. Please be mindful we have City of Chillicothe Ordinance in reference to vaccinations, licenses, and leash laws for the safety of our citizens.

3:00 p.m., Chillicothe Dispatch received multiple calls where the caller would not speak, but later stated that his computer had a computer virus. Officers and Dispatchers were able to locate the caller’s address. The Chief and Sergeant responded as this was out of the ordinary to the 1400 block of Vine Street. It was discovered a male had medical issues and the family members assisted in the problem solving. It was a great community partnership.

4:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Monroe in reference to a female with suicidal thoughts. An officer and detective responded and resolved the incident. The female chose to seek medical and mental health treatment. We were assisted by Livingston County Emergency Services.

6:00 p.m., Officers responded to the to the 800 block of Easton as a resident was worried in reference to a open door of an abandoned residence. It was found there was nothing illegal and the door was secured.

7:00 p.m., Chillicothe Dispatch conducted radio checks for the rural fire departments of Chula, Dawn, Mooresville, Utica, and Wheeling Fire. This is done for good communication and equipment check.

7:50 p.m., Officers were requested to respond to the 1200 block of Keith Avenue in reference to stolen amber lights off of a pick-up truck.

8:45 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Keith Avenue in reference to property damage.

9:39 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fair Street and Dorney Drive. During the stop, Officers discovered that the driver had a warrant out of Livingston County for failure to appear on a non-moving violation (seatbelt violation). The driver posted bond for his warrant. The driver was processed and released with one citation.