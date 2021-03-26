Citizens Bank makes milestone donation to Chillicothe schools

Submitted

The Chillicothe School R-II Schools District is one of the many school districts in the communities served by Citizens Bank & Trust to implement the school mascot debit card program. In addition to choosing a custom debit card design that displays the Hornet mascot, each use of the card gives back to the school district.

Due to overwhelming community response, the school mascot debit card program has provided $100,476.15 to the Chillicothe School District since its implementation in 2010. Chillicothe School District worked with Citizens Bank & Trust to design a card that reflects the school’s pride. That pride is displayed each time the card is pulled out and used for a purchase.

“One of the benefits our customers gain through Citizens Bank & Trust’s debit card program,” said Bill Young, CB&T President, “is that you can demonstrate community pride and support your local schools.