HMC Auxiliary now accepting 2021 scholarship applications

Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) Auxiliary is accepting applications for the group's 2021 scholarship. Students already enrolled in or admitted to a degree program in a health care field are eligible for the scholarship.

The auxiliary's scholarship fund was established in 1998 for the purpose of encouraging qualified individuals to pursue or enrich a career in the health care field. Scholarships are awarded annually. To date, $97,500 scholarships have been awarded to area students.

Each $500 scholarship requires recipients to share their grades and/or school status if requested by the auxiliary. A student may apply for and receive this award each year throughout his/her degree program.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship candidates must have been accepted into an accredited 2- or 4-year college or university health care program and must provide a copy of the program acceptance letter from the college or university they are attending.

Applications also require biographical information, a short essay, and two letters of recommendation.

The Hedrick Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship is open to anyone meeting the above criteria whose permanent address is in a zip code that begins with 646xx.

Scholarship applications must be postmarked or received by Friday, May 14, 2021.

Applications can be found at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/1iltCkRjAZSkAmZQ6c24CIj?domain=saintlukeskc.org. Any questions can be directed to Lindy Chapman, Auxiliary Liaison at 660-214-8107 or linchapman@saintlukeskc.org