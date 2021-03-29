Upcoming Trenton veterans events

Chillicothe News

There are several veterans events scheduled in Trenton during the month of April, including:

April 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., A Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW Post 919 to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork you may have.

April 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Counselor will be at the Trenton VFW Post 919. The counselor helps with PTSD, and readjustment counseling. Discharged and active military are welcome.

April 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork you may have

April 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Service Officer will be present at Milan American Legion Post 228 to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork you may have.

April 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Counselor will be at Milan American Legion Post 228. The counselor helps with PTSD, and readjustment counseling. Discharged and active military are welcome.

April 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., a Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW Post 919 to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork you may have.

April 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Counselor will be at the Trenton VFW Post 919. The counselor helps with PTSD, and readjustment counseling. Discharged and active military are welcome

For a ride on the VA shuttle please call 660-359-2078. The shuttle goes to Kansas City VA every Wednesday. We pick up at well-lit prearranged pickup points. Unless authorized by proper authority. I will need your name, last four of your social, date of travel, where you want to go, and how many people will ride

Volunteers to drive the shuttle are also needed, for more information please call 660-359-2078.