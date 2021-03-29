Home, vehicle destroyed in fire

Chillicothe News

A home and its contents received significant damage and a vehicle was declared a total loss following a fire on March 27.

According to a press release from Fire Chief Eric Reeter, crews were dispatched to a fire in the 1300 block of Maple Street at 1:34 p.m., on March 27.

"The homeowner was planning to leave the residence and o to the store in her 2001 Luick Lesabre that was parked in the attached carport," Reeter said. "The resident stated when they attempted to start the vehicle when it backfired and immediately caught on fire, quickly spreading to the home."

Crews arrived at 1:40 p.m. and noted a large amount of fire in the carport area which had already spread to the residence.

Crews used 10,000 gallons of water and foam mixture to extinguish the fire. The home suffered significant fire, smoke and heat damage. In a post on social media on March 29 it was said the home was a total loss.

No one was injured and crews cleared the scene at 3:59 p.m. The residents received help from the American Red cRoss to secure housing for several days.