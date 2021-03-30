CFD responds to illegal burn

Chillicothe News

The Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) responded to what was described as an illegal burn at about 2:12 p.m., on Monday.

Firefighter and EMT Tim Danner said crews arrived on the scene at 30 Mitchell Ave., to find "a smoldering rubbish fire and grass that had been burnt behind the building by the railroad tracks."

The department's brush truck used approximately 400 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. Danner noted the police department were also dispatched to the scene.

Crews left the scene at 2:44 p.m.