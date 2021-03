Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Cler's office will have special hours for absentee voting this Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Regular office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday. On Monday, April 5 the office will remain open until 5 p.m., Sherry Parks, Livingston County Clerk, encourages anyone needing to cast an absentee ballot to do so as soon as they can. For more information contact Parks office at 660-646-8000, ext. 3.