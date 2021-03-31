Chad Smith choice for new Chillicothe High football head coach

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

In an extremely low-key disclosure Wednesday, the Chillicothe R-2 School District publicly announced it has hired Chad Smith to be head coach of the school’s Missouri Sports Hall of Fame football program for 2021.

Smith, CHS wrestling head coach and an assistant football coach for the high school team since his arrival in Chillicothe in 2014, served as defensive coordinator for departing head coach Tim Rulo during all three seasons of Rulo’s tenure. Rulo resigned his coaching and teaching positions in the district in late January and since has been hired as head coach of Russellville’s virtually-new program.

The C-T reached out to Smith and CHS Principal and director of athletics Dan Nagel via email for comment late tonight (Wednesday) after becoming aware of Smith’s selection, but, not surprisingly considering the hour, has not yet received a reply.

Joining the Chillicothe district staff in 2014-15 after a number of years at Hamilton, where he served on the football coaching staff of CHS alumnus Dave Fairchild, son of the Chillicothe program’s architect the late Bob Fairchild, Smith spent four years as an assistant coach – working with the offensive and defensive lines – under head coach Phil Willard.

After Willard’s and most of his staff’s retirement/resignations after the 2017 season, Smith agreed to stay on as an assistant to Rulo, the only Willard assistant to choose to do so. When Nagel, who served as defensive coordinator for Willard the last several years of his 20-years tenure, ascended to the principal’s position in 2018-19, as well, and needed to shed his coaching duty, Smith agreed to take on the coordinator’s job.

With scant previous playing experience among the members of the 2018 and 2020 CHS gridiron teams, those squads struggled on both offense and defense, although they showed improvement and experienced success late in both campaigns.

In between, in 2019, an experienced, mostly-senior Hornets club had a strong season, going 9-3. However, the team was generally non-competitive against its most-talented opponents that year, allowing 49 points in each of the defeats and sustaining the losses by a composite 147-33 margin.

Statistically, the Hornets allowed opponents an average of 22.5 points per game, a unusually high number for that good a final record. In 2020, foes scored an average of 35 points a contest against Chillicothe and in 2018 32 points.