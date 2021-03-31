LCSO release details on canceled Silver Alert

A Silver Alert for Gerald Avery, an 82-year-old man from Chillicothe was canceled Monday after he was found dead on Tuesday, details were released.

Avery was reported missing from Chillicothe on March 25. A Silver Alert was issued by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) that same day.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox released a statement on Tuesday after Avery's family had been notified.

"March 28 a citizen flew over rural Livingston County and located what he suspected maybe Mr. Avery's vehicle and reported this to law enforcement. LCSO and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services responded to the Sampsel area in northwest Livingston County and were assisted by neighbors in getting to a remote area in the river bottoms via UTV," Cox said. "Livingston County Coroner Scott Lindley was summoned to the scene and Mr. Avery's body was recovered in close proximity to his car. It is unknown at this time exactly why Mr. Avery drove down this mud road other than he had fished the general area of the river in the past."

Avery, who had dementia, was last seen at the food pantry in Chillicothe located at 403 Locust St., at about 12:15 p.m. on March 25.