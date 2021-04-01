Livingston County Circuit Court implements new system with more convenient communication with prospective jurors

Chillicothe News

Beginning this month, prospective jurors in Livingston County can choose to

communicate with the court by text or e-mail, as the Livingston County circuit court implements the new Show-Me Jury system.

The Livingston County circuit court will mail new Show-Me Jury questionnaires starting April 1, for jury service beginning June 8, 2021.

“A big benefit to the public will be the ease of contacting and communicating with the courts”, Jane Gann, Livingston County Circuit Clerk, said. “Although Show-Me Jury is not completely paperless, it allows our potential jurors to do more online and choose how they want the court to let them know if they have been excused or disqualified for serving or if their service has been postponed or canceled. It really has made jury service so much more convenient for our citizens.”

Here is how Missouri’s new Show-Me Jury system works:

The circuit court still sends the questionnaire for jury service through the mail.

When potential jurors receive the questionnaire, they now can go online at www.courts.mo.gov/ejuror to complete their juror qualification forms.

This online questionnaire lets them choose their preferred method of communication with the court – whether by postal service, e-mail or even text message.

·Potential jurors who believe they are not qualified for jury service under state law can follow the online instructions to submit their necessary documentation electronically.

For potential jurors who provide the appropriate contact information, the local circuit clerk’s office can notify them by text message or e-mail before they report for service if their service no longer is needed.

For potential jurors who do not have access to a computer or who prefer not to communicate information electronically, they may call the circuit clerk’s office to request paper copy of the Juror Qualification Form.

Missouri courts do not require anyone to provide confidential information over the telephone call or by e-mail. The Show-Me Jury system is designed to give citizens a choice how they want to communicate with their local courts about potential jury service. Any telephone call or e-mail threatening the recipient with fines or jail time for failure to comply are fraudulent, are in no way connected with Missouri courts and should be

reported to local law enforcement officials.

“Juries are a hallmark of the American justice system, and we truly appreciate the willingness of our citizens to serve as jurors,” Gann said. “Through the Show-Me Jury system, we hope to make that service much easier and more convenient.”