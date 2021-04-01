Police Blotter for March 29-31

Chillicothe News

Press release for March 31

1:57 a.m., Officer assisted a resident of the 1000 block of Jackson Street in removing a bat from the residence.

2:31 a.m., Officer assisted the Sheriff’s Department in stopping a vehicle that was westbound on U.S. Highway 36, east of town, in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle was driven by a 76-year-old Kirksville resident. The driver appeared okay and was given a warning.

4:52 a.m., Officer assisted the Sheriff’s Department with traffic control at a single-vehicle accident east of town on U.S. Highway 36 by Ziegler Equipment. Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

5:08 a.m., Complaint from resident in the 400 block of Clay Street, involving cats at the location. Officer could not get answer at door from complainant. Call unfounded.

7:36 a.m., Officer monitored traffic on Ridgecrest Drive and observed about 25 to 30 cars with an average speed of 25 mph.

7:45 a.m., Officer monitored traffic in the 1800 block of Borden Street observing only two vehicles traveling at slow speed.

8:35 a.m., Subject in the 400 block of Clay Street reporting residence was broken into by several subjects. Investigation revealed no break-in and that subject hallucinating from lack of sleep.

9:06 a.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services with a medical call in the 900 block of Dickinson Street where a subject was reported to have inhaled psychotic drugs. The subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

9:07 a.m., Officers took a report of fraud that occurred over the phone to a resident. The resident reportedly was told a relative had been in an accident and needed money for bond. The victim fell prey to the scam and provided funds for what they believed was the relative in need. Investigation continuing. This “Scam” has been done to numerous victims. Victims believe the scammer because the victim’s name is used in the conversation and even family members names. DON’T FALL VICTIM TO THIS SCAM!!!!!!!!

9:25 a.m., Officers out at residence in the 400 block of Clay Street to check on subject from previous call. North Missouri Mental Health to be notified.

9:44 a.m., Subject calling to speak with officer in reference possible property damage. No report at this time.

9:50 a.m., Officer out in the 300 block of Edgerton Street on try-to-contact. Subject no longer resides at the location.

10:03 a.m., Officers checking well-being of subject from previous call. Subject advises has appointment for assistance later this week.

11:08 a.m., Officers attempting to execute arrest warrant in the 1500 block of Bryan Street. Unable to locate subject.

11:27 a.m., Attempt to execute warrant in 1000 block of Cherry Street. Negative finding.

11:32 a.m., Officers out in 500 block of Waples Street on try-to-contact. Negative contact.

11:44 a.m., Officer out in the 10 block of Asher Street on an investigation.

11:57 a.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with officer. Officer taking call.

12:06 p.m., Subject at the police department to turn themselves in on two Municipal warrants for code violations. The subject was processed and released upon posting bond.

1:18 p.m., Residential alarm in the 2300 block of Thompson Drive. Premises checked and okay.

2:45 p.m., Subject at the police department to give statement on follow-up investigation. Speaking with officer.

3:14 p.m., Officers out in the 900 block of Third Street on juvenile issue. Officers unable to locate subject.

3:38 p.m., Subject calling to provide information on suspicious activity in the 400 block of Clay Street. Officer speaking with them.

3:51 p.m., Officer out in the 100 block Of Batta Street on a follow-up investigation. Negative contact.

3:54 p.m., Officers out in the 900 block of Trenton Street in reference to subject’s cat locked inside neighbor’s house. Subject contacted and on way home to release the cat.

4:12 p.m., Officers out in the 1400 block of Bryan Street checking issues in home. Family given information on contacts that can be made for assistance.

5:39 p.m., Accident in 1300 block of N. Washington Street. Information exchanged and no report taken.

6:08 p.m., Officer talking with Senior Services in reference to previous call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street.

7:21 p.m., Call from subject reporting mistreatment of dogs in the 600 block of Sunset Avenue. The complainant was advised that the dogs welfare was checked by officers and they were fine. Owner is attempting to take care of the report that the dogs bark constantly.

9:36 p.m., Report of disturbance at residence at Calhoun and Jefferson streets. Contact made and determined a verbal domestic dispute by man and wife. Nothing physical and no arrests made.

9:54 p.m., Officer speaking on phone with officer from another agency. Providing information on an individual that the police department has had previous contact with.

10:06 p.m., Officer checking vehicle on parking lot in the 500 block of W. Business 36. Vehicle not wanted.

Press release for March 30

1:44 a.m., Well-being check in the 400 block of Clay Street. Contact made and in no need of assistance.

7:43 a.m., Report of M/C speeding northbound over viaduct. Officers unable to locate.

7:47 a.m., School Officer out in the 1100 block of Oak Street with several reports of attendance violations.

7:56 a.m., Officer out in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street for vehicle maintenance.

8:06 a.m., Reported two vehicle hit and run accident at Coach K Road and U.S. Highway 65. Information obtained from both parties and situation was resolved.

8:10 a.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street on a follow-up investigation.

8:57 a.m., Subject in the police department to report vehicle accident that occurred yesterday. Determined no report necessary as parties had exchanged information.

11:01 a.m., Subject calling to report that they had been called by a “Scammer” and provided no information.

11:25 a.m., Subject in the police department to report harassment. Officer speaking with them.

12:27 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Business 36 Highway in reference to property damage and possible violation of court order. Officers are attempting to contact the suspect. Investigation continues.

1:19 p.m., Officer with vehicle in the 800 block of Locust Street for maintenance.

1:59 p.m., Officers took a report of identity theft in the 600 block of Walnut St. The investigation is on-going.

2:22 p.m., Officer monitoring traffic in the 1800 block of Borden Street.

3:05 p.m., School Officer and officer out at Calhoun and Dickinson streets on a juvenile investigation.

3:15 p.m., Officers took a report of assault in the 3100 block of Litton Road. The investigation is on-going.

3:33 p.m., Officer monitoring traffic at Third and Wilson streets.

3:52 p.m., Report of possible drug paraphernalia in the area of Second and Cherry streets. Officer checked location and unable to locate.

4:01 p.m., School Officer out in the 500 block of N Washington Street on a follow-up investigation.

4:35 p.m., Reported verbal domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Bryan Street. Ultimately determined to be subject with anxiety issues. transferred to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

5:02 p.m., Request to check well-being in the 500 block of W. Mohawk. Officers unable to contact.

6:27 p.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center to deliver paperwork.

6:50 p.m., Motorist assist at U.S. Highway 36 and 65 Junction. Have assistance coming.

7:00 p.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with officer. Officer taking call.

7:56 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street to pick up paperwork for investigation.

7:59 p.m., School Officer busy in the 1100 block of Oak Street on several cases of school attendance violations.

10:44 p.m., Officer attempted to catch a dog that was running loose in the 300 block of S. Washington Street. Officer unable to catch the dog.

Press release for March 29

3:25 a.m., Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of West Business 36 for a report of suspicious activity. No suspicious activity was located.

5:01 a.m., Officers responded to the 10 block of Jenifer Lane for a report of a residential alarm. Officers made contact with the resident and everything was fine.

9:34 a.m., Officers reported two-vehicle non-injury accident in a business lot in the 2700 block of North Washington Street. Driver exchanged proper information.

10:49 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Clay Street to a report of two suspicious subjects on the premises. The subjects were contacted, identified, and determined to not be suspicious.

11:14 a.m., Officers attempted warrant service in the 1500 block of Bryan Street. The wanted subject was not located.

11:28 a.m., Officer received a report of animal neglect in the 600 block of Sunset. Officer located animals and advised animals were being properly cared for.

1:41 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person near Dickinson and Calhoun. Officer searched the area and did not locate any suspicious subjects.

2:12 p.m., Officers responded to the area of 300 block of Mitchell Road for an illegal burn and trespassing issue. This investigation is on-going.

2:33 p.m., Officer received parking complaint in the 1400 block of Burnam Road.

3:06 p.m., Officers called to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street to a report of stealing. Two female subjects were arrested for shoplifting. The subjects were processed at the police department, cited and released.

3:23 p.m., Officers responded to w two vehicle non-injury accident at Graves Street and South Street. Officer reported one driver failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of another vehicle causing an accident. One driver cited for failing to yield.

3:51 p.m., Officers responded to Hedrick Medical Center and assisted staff with an unruly patient.

4:13 p.m., Officer received report of landlord/tenant issues in the 400 block of Walnut. Parties were advised of their options.

4:52 p.m., Officers received a report of a burglary and theft in the 100 block of East Herriman. Investigation continues.

5:14 p.m., Officer called to a residence in the 400 block of Clay Street for unwanted subjects in the residence. No unwanted subjects were located.

5:32 p.m., Officers responded to Hedrick Medical Center for an alarm. Officer advised the alarm was accidental and no assistance was needed.

6:26 p.m., Officer recovered an abandoned bike in the 400 block of Webster Street.

8:04 p.m., Officer spoke with subject at the police department regarding an issue with harassment. The subject was advised of their options.

8:32 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Clay Street for a report of unwanted persons in a residence. No unwanted persons were located in the residence.

8:59 p.m., Officer called to the 200 block of Walnut Street for a report of a suspicious person. The person was located, identified, and determined to not be suspicious.

9:57 p.m., Officer conducted subpoena service in the 1700 block of Rosewood.