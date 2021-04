Chillicothe News

The dates for City-wide Clean-up have been released by Tory Figg, refuse director.

City-wide Clean-up will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 to 4 p.m., on April 7, 10, 21 and 24 on North Mitchell Avenue next to the railroad tracks.

Those taking part will be responsible for unloading and backing up vehicles themselves.

For more information call Figg at Chillicothe Municipal Utilities at 646-1683