University Extension to host Celebration in the Park

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County University of Missouri Extension is hosting a Celebration in the Park from 2-4 p.m., April 18 at Rotary Pavilion at Chillicothe's Simpson Park.

Those recognized at the event include Leaders Honor Roll recipients, Extsnetion Council members, staff and faculty. There will also be a celebration of the acceptance of the final payment on the building loan.

Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and RSVP by calling 646-0811 by April 13.

This event will follow University of Missouri Extension guidelines for masks and social distancing.