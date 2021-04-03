Walker selected for Missouri Agribusiness Academy

Chillicothe News

Claire Walker, Chillicothe, was one of 30 high school sophomores recently selected to participate in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA). Walker and the other students selected will spend several days in June in the Mid-Missouri area learning about many of the unique opportunities available in agriculture.

“Giving back to agriculture is important and we’re thrilled to contribute to the future of agriculture through MAbA,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “I’m so proud of each of these students and the accomplishments they’ve already achieved as leaders. We hope that MAbA helps each of them add value to those skills and ultimately find their future in an agriculture career.”

Walker is a sophomore at Chillicothe High School, where she is an active member of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter. She is the daughter of Brice and Tiffany Walker.

On Monday, June 7, the MAbA class will convene in Jefferson City. After an overview and tour of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the students will travel around Mid-Missouri over the next several days. During the 2021 Missouri Agribusiness Academy, the students will visit agriculture businesses and learn about career opportunities in animal health, production agriculture and more.

To be eligible for the Missouri Agribusiness Academy, students must come from a farming family or be an active member of the National FFA Organization or 4H.