Grass fire requires multiple responses

Chillicothe News

The Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) was called to the same grass fire twice on April 3. at 4677 Highway V in Livingston County.

According to a press release from CFD when originally dispatched at 5:41 p.m., crews were advised that the fire was close to a propane tank.

Hazmat 1 with a UTV went in route with two crew members and engine 3 with one person.

Upon arrival on scene, a man was near the highway with a leaf blower and stated crews needed to go down the driveway to the backside. The property owner met the Hazmat unit and stated he had the fire controlled near a structure or propane tank. On the backside of the property there was approximately a 500-yard fire line. That section of the fire was controlled using leave blowers and 100 gallons of water. CFD stated in its reports that the original fire burned approximately 10 acres of timber before it was controlled.

Crews left the scene at 7:10 p.m., then received a second call from the property owner at 11:23 p.m., stating the fire that picked back up after crews left the scene earlier. Hazmat 1 arrived on the scene at about 11:44 p.m. and requested that Brush 1 respond. Both UTV's were used in putting out hotspots over the 10 acres, which had mostly burned earlier. According to the report by CFD, personnel also utilized leaf blowers to create a better fire line. A few trees were cut by chainsaw and moved to a safe area. Approximately 150 gallons of water were used to extinguish hotspots.

Crews returned to service at 1:01 a.m.