HMC Family Care expands COVID vaccine groups

Chillicothe News

Hedrick Family Care is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all established patients, who are 18 years of age and older.

The state of Missouri’s final phase of Covid-19 vaccination eligibility opened April 9 for residents 18 years and older. According to a press release, Hedrick Family Care in Chillicothe is now scheduling appointments for any established patient, 18 and older, who is interested in receiving the vaccine. Additional details about the final phase vaccination eligibility in the state of Missouri can be found at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/.

The vaccine administered will be the Moderna vaccine and will require a second booster dose at Hedrick Family Care four weeks after the initial dose. Patients must plan to be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call Hedrick Family Care at 660-646-2682.