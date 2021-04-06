Jury duty notices mailed

Chillicothe News

600 of the Luckiest People in Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office recently mailed 600 notices to area residents notifying them of prospective jury duty. According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, the next term for prospective jurors is June 14- October 14, 2021.

By Missouri law Circuit Clerk Jane Gann has the duty to have the system randomly select prospective jurors from both registered voters list and driver's license information. Gann is then responsible to turn that information over to the Livingston County Sheriff who is charged with delivering or mailing each notice.

The form information needs to be completed as soon as possible. Cox asked those receiving the form to follow the instructions provided.