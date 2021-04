Chillicothe News

Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Water Department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants starting today, April 7. The process could take 2-3 weeks and may result in customers seeing cloudy or milky water conditions. According to the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Water Department, the cloudy or milky water conditions are normal.

For more information, call the Water Treatment Plant at 660-646-0562.