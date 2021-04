Chillicothe News

Missouri Torchburner ETA Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, met for lunch and a meeting at the Brookfield Senior Center on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Rita Wolfe, president, led in the meeting and announced that the Founders Day will be observed on April 12 at the Brookfield Café.

Those present were: Rita Wolfe, Sarah Jesaitir, Sherry King, Peggy Billingsley, Betty Walters and Shawn Connor.