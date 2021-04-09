Hopper named new general manager of CMU

Chillicothe News

Matt Hopper has been named the new general manager of Chillicothe Municipal Utilities (CMU). Hopper, the head of the CMU Electric Department will assume his new role in July when Jim Gillilan retires after 43 years of service with CMU.

Hopper has worked for CMU for 32 years, the last 12 as the electric superintendent. Under his leadership, The Electric Department made upgrades and repairs to the city’s substations, initiated a tree trimming program that has almost eliminated outages due to tree limbs falling on power lines due to storms. He also started a program to move power lines underground in targeted areas and replaced many aging transmission poles.

The vote to hire Hopper as the new General Manager from the Chillicothe Board of Public Works was unanimous. Members of the board also consulted other city leaders when making the decision.

Hopper a Chillicothe High School graduate and veteran of the United States Marine Corps said he looks forward to carrying on CMU's tradition of strong leadership and cooperative efforts in projects to benefit Chillicothe's schools and community.