Wee Read Storytime returns

Chillicothe News

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library announces the return of the Wee Read Storytime on April 13. The storytime is geared for children up to the age of 5, but all are welcome. The storytimes will be held each Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Space is limited so registration is required as there will be social distancing to make this gathering as safe as possible for all attendees. Registration will be open at 9 a.m. on the Monday before each storytime.

For more information about this program and upcoming events, contact Jodi Moore at 660-646-0563 or email at jodi@livingstoncountylibrary.org