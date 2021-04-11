May 14 Wine Walk scheduled

Chillicothe News

Main Street Chillicothe is hosting their Spring 2021 Wine Walk from 4:30 -7:30 p.m., on Friday, May 14, in downtown Chillicothe.

Participating merchants will still be serving Missouri wines, with several serving food, as well. Each participating merchant will have plastic disposable glasses for the tasting. Tickets are available to the first 300 people and can be purchased through EventBrite, beginning April 12 at. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/main-street-chillicothe-may-wine-walk-and-free-concert-tickets149041634541?fbclid=IwAR1R9ajj_z160h-YbjOaUk7sMO-6Xga5m5z4-jmERs-08asl5ouBYBjacQw

Tickets are $25 each. Those attending must be 21 years old, or older. Those without access to Eventbrite, can call the Main Street office at 660-646-4071, using a debit/credit card. All tickets must be presold, there will be no tickets sold at the event. Sign-in with an ID at the event will be in front of the Chamber office at 514 Washington, where particiaonts will be given their wristbands, and a map of the participating merchants. Tickets also gain admission to the Soul Root concert. They will be performing all your favorite rock/blues songs from the last 50 years in Silver Moon Plaza, from 7:30 -10:30 p.m. Jersey’s Grill will be located inside the arch, selling adult beverages; and Hy-Vee Grill will be present on Webster Street, selling food.