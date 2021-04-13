Investigation yields alleged meth trafficking arrest

Chillicothe News

The investigation into an early morning vehicle crash on March 31 at U.S. Highway 36 near LIV 261 where the driver fled the scene has been solved.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said ​​​​​​that vehicle was towed from the scene and secured with the wrecker service.

Cox said, following the accident on March 31, a person claiming to have been driving the pickup alleged they had fallen asleep and crashed the pickup. The individual was to contact the sheriff's office when they got to Chillicothe to retrieve the vehicle but did not. "A few days later the LCSO learned the person was going to the tow company and Deputy Brad Aldrich arrived there to speak with the person. As the suspect was arriving with another person to retrieve the vehicle it is alleged the driver of that vehicle tossed an item from the vehicle after realizing a deputy sheriff was on scene," Cox said. "That item was found to contain a large quantity of methamphetamine, manicured marijuana and syringes."

Further investigation resulted in K9 Zaki and Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter being summoned to the scene and Zaki gave alert to the odor of drug(s) in that vehicle. Zaki also alerted to the odor of drug(s) in the vehicle which had been wrecked. A search warrant was obtained for that vehicle and resulted in the seizure of certain evidence.

On April 7, Jonathan Ryan Prebe, 40, Edina, by the sheriff's office, for alleged trafficking methamphetamine 2nd degree.

Prebe was incarcerated in the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail and has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged delivery of controlled substance methamphetamine with bond set at $50,000.

Cox said a female was cited for careless and imprudent driving and failure to register motor tehicle.

Cox said that despite the arrests, the investigation continues.