Student Art Show ongoing

Chillicothe News

A Student Art Show hosted by Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery is ongoing now through May 7 at the gallery.

Chillicothe Elementary Art will be on display through April 17 with a reception to be held 5- 7 p.m., on April 16.

Area Schools, all grades art will be on display April 20-29 with a reception being held on April 29, from 5- 7 p.m.

Chillicothe High School Art will be on display May 1-8 with a reception being held from 5- 7 p.m., on May 7.

All students, families and the public are invited to attend the free receptions to be held at Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery. The are exhibits are sponsored by BTC Bank.

For more information regarding this event or other events at the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery visit www.culturalcornerartguild.org or call 660-240-5022.