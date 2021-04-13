Student Art Show ongoing
A Student Art Show hosted by Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery is ongoing now through May 7 at the gallery.
Chillicothe Elementary Art will be on display through April 17 with a reception to be held 5- 7 p.m., on April 16.
Area Schools, all grades art will be on display April 20-29 with a reception being held on April 29, from 5- 7 p.m.
Chillicothe High School Art will be on display May 1-8 with a reception being held from 5- 7 p.m., on May 7.
All students, families and the public are invited to attend the free receptions to be held at Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery. The are exhibits are sponsored by BTC Bank.
For more information regarding this event or other events at the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery visit www.culturalcornerartguild.org or call 660-240-5022.