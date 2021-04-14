Don't let bad decisions, behind the weel, define you

Chillicothe News

April 20, also referred to as 420 by cannabis enthusiasts as code for smoking marijuana, has quickly spread as a celebratory day across the country. While cannabis is now legalized for recreational use in many states and medicinal use only by Missouri, it is still illegal in all states to drive under the influence of it.

According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) law enforcement will be out April 16-21 to crack down on drugged driving offenders. “Driving drug-impaired or riding with someone who is drug-impaired is not worth the risk,” said Jon Nelson, chair of the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety. “Not only do you risk killing yourself or someone else, but the trauma and financial costs of a crash or an arrest for driving while substance-impaired can be significant. The consequences are serious and real.”

According to preliminary 2021 data, 93 people were killed and 180 more were seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes that involved at least one drug-impaired driver. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety reminds motorists of the various options available to get everyone home safely. Designating a sober driver, calling a ride-share or using public transportation are just a few of those options. Remember, if you feel different, you drive different.

“We encourage all drivers to take responsibility and make smart choices so that everyone gets home safely,” said Nelson. “Four key messages will save lives - drive sober, slow down, buckle up and phone down.”

Missouri’s new strategic highway safety plan, Show-Me Zero, provides information and strategies for all Missourians to help promote highway safety. To learn more, visit the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety website at savemolives.com, and follow them on social media at Save MO Lives.