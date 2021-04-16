Community Improvement Grant deadline May 1

Chillicothe News

The deadline for applications for the GRM Networks Community Improvement Grant Program is May 1. Applications may be downloaded by visiting www.grm.net/about-us/grants/. Grant amounts vary, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to successful applicants.

Questions regarding grant applications should be directed to Amy Davison at 660-748-2110 or adavison@corp.grm.net.The Cooperative’s Board of Directors will review applications and award grant amounts.

According to a press release, through the grant program, GRM Networks has positively influenced the communities in which it operates. Since 1999, GRM Networks has awarded numerous grants to deserving community organizations in its serving territory.