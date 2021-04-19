New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding -4,685 new cases. That's down 206.5% from the previous week's toll of 4,398 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 50th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 472,154 reported cases of coronavirus, a decrease of 3.4% from the week before. Across the country, 21 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many states did not report cases on Easter. Delayed reporting from the holiday will make some state-to-state comparisons inaccurate, and also some in-state week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Missouri removed more than 11,000 duplicated cases on April 17, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 113 counties, with the best declines in Jackson, Kansas City and St. Charles counties.

Missouri ranked 41st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 34.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 39.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 361,899 vaccine doses, compared to 339,654 the week before that. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 3,508,767 doses.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in St. Louis City, St. Louis and Pemiscot counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 1,135 cases; St. Louis City County, with 355 cases; and Nodaway County, with 10.

In Missouri, 124 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 19 people were reported dead.

A total of 583,941 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,009 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 31,670,031 people have tested positive and 567,217 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

