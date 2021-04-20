Meyer given Life Saving Commendation

Chillicothe News

Eugene Meyer, Chillicothe, was given a Life Saving Commendation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) for his action during the extreme cold on Feb. 14.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, "The morning of Sunday, Feb. 14, was very cold with the temperature being zero degrees and consistently --9 degree wind chill around 8:30 a.m. and very few people were outside.

"Fortunately Mr. Eugene Meyer happened to be out and for what he describes as unknown reasons slowly drove down a rural county road that he seldom ever travels when he noticed a 2-year-old child all alone, very poorly dressed and standing in a ditch. Mr. Meyer stopped and found the child was freezing cold and placed the child in his warm vehicle to help protect the toddler. Mr. Meyer took the child to the nearest house and beat on the door with no answer and returned to the pickup and continued attempting to warm the child. Mr. Meyer notified E-911 Dispatchers of where he was at and what was taking place."

LCSO Sgt. Dustin Woelfle and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services arrived and the child was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation.

Woelfle was able to locate an adult relative of the child and learned the family had no clue their toddler was missing.

"Fortunately, the child was found to be okay but very cold," Cox said. "We believe divine intervention took place that Valentine's Day morning and are both very thankful and appreciative of the life-saving actions taken by Mr. Meyer. Great job sir!"