Scouts build outdoor learning area at Bishop Hogan

Chillicothe News

A new outdoor learning area was created for Bishop Hogan Memorial School by the Boy Scouts of America Scout Troop 1857. The boys and girls troops are chartered by St Columban Catholic Church with Ginger Williams as Scoutmaster for the girl troop and Todd Erwin as Scoutmaster for the boy troop. As part of leadership training recently taken by Williams, she was tasked to come up with tickets (service projects), to meet a vision for scouting. One such ticket was an outdoor learning area at Bishop Hogan. The Boys and Girls Scout Troops 1857 assisted in creating the area and building the convertible tables/benches. Every youth in the Troop participated in the project in some way. There was a total of 45 service hours given for the completion of the area, with 11 scouts finishing their Woodwork merit badge on this project. Williams planned the project and sought funding. Steve Williams taught the Scouts everything they needed to know for their woodwork merit badge, and was very hands-on in the labor of the project. Scouts and school leaders issued a big thank you to the Hibner SawMill for donating the wood chips, Shane Baxter for hauling them, Dorney Hecker for helping with excavation and wood chips, Bishop Hogan PTO, and Devon Volker with Lowes in Chillicothe for their generosity in this project.