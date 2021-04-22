Hardie named Chillicothe Elementary School Principal

Chillicothe News

Megan Hardie has been named the new Chillicothe Elementary School (CES) Principal.

According to a press release, the Chillicothe R-II Board of Education offered a contract to Hardie to be the next CES principal beginning with the 2021-2022 school year. The Board took this action during the April 20, executive session.

Hardie has served as the superintendent/principal for the Livingston County R-III School District since 2017. Prior to that, she taught 1st, 3rd, and 5th grades for the St. Joseph School District and 2nd grade for the Savannah R-III School District.

Hardie earned her Master’s in Administration from Northwest Missouri State University. She has also earned her Specialist in Education Leadership from William Woods University.

Dan Wiebers, Chillicothe R-II Superintendent, said, “I am excited to welcome Megan to our administrative team and to the Chillicothe R-II School District. I look forward to working with Mrs. Hardie as she transitions into her new role at Chillicothe Elementary School Principal.”

Hardie lives in Chillicothe with her husband, Tyler, and their three sons: Lleyton, 6, Lincoln, 3, and Langston,1.

Hardie will be replacing Dr. Jill Watkins who has held the position of CES principal during the 2020-2021 school year. Dr. Watkins will be transitioning to a Language Arts position at Chillicothe High School. “The district appreciates the dedication and support that Dr. Watkins has provided the students of CES.”