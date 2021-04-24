National Day of Prayer events to be held May 6

Chillicothe News

On May 6 National Day of Prayer will be celebrated across the country and here in Chillicothe. A free-will donation prayer breakfast will begin at 8 a.m., May 6 at the YMCA. Adam Mast will be the guest speaker at the breakfast, which will also include music

Proceeds from the breakfast will go to Operation Health. Make reservations by calling the YMCA in Chillicothe.

The Ministerial Alliance Prayer Rally will be at 6 p.m., May 6 in Silver Moon Plaza and will feature music and prayers for city, county, state and federal leaders.

The events are open to all denominations. For more information call 646-2834.