Stokes Mound Club meeting minutes

Chillicothe News

Stokes Mound Club met at the home of Connie Gilson on April 14 for a salad luncheon. Four members were present with guests, Howard Baker, Gary Gilson and Wilbur Singer. A bountiful meal was enjoyed by all. The afternoon meeting was called to order by president Connie Gilson, beginning with devotion from 1st Corinthians, also a reading titled “Litterbug”. The May meeting will be canceled because of busy schedules. June will be our travel time; meeting at Thelma’s at 11 a.m., to carpool. Meeting adjourned after a time of visiting.