Ludlow News for April

By Marj Locker

WELCOME TO THE CARNIVAL. Southwest High School held their prom April 10 in the school gymnasium. The backdrop was a satiny red curtain with the theme and a wildcat jumping through a hoop under twinkle lights and surrounded by balloons. The Queen was Matney Waters and the King was Parker Keeney.

SPELLING BEE. Litton Carpenter made the Southwest second grade proud after his third-place finish in the CLAA spelling bee.

NCMC DISTRICT CHAMPS. The North Central Missouri College men’s basketball team won their Central B District Championship game earlier this month 90-81 over the Spoon River College Snappers out of Canton, Illinois. The win sends them to the national championships! The Lady Pirates fell 50-80 to the Lakers of Matoon, Illinois in the A district and finished their season. Southwest alum Mack Anderson and Kortlyn Rounkles are members of the teams.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT. I asked the question, “What was the worst thing your parents made you eat when you were a kid?” The majority of responses listed liver. “We had to take three bites of everything on our plates, but we hated liver and onions. Today I like it,” said Mauricia Bears.

Some other items that made the least like list were ham loaf, sauerkraut, canned spinach with vinegar, oatmeal with goat’s milk, peas and goulash, oyster soup, pork brains and cow’s tongue. The least liked “food” for Frank Schottel was a bar of soap!

My next question was why do people have such different tastes when it comes to food? Science says it’s because each person has their own DNA sequence that helps determine how we taste and smell and the messages it sends to our brain. Our tastes change as we age. For example, you couldn’t get me to eat a mushroom when I was little, but oh my mushrooms, I love those morels today!

HERE COMES THE BRIDE. On April 3 there was a wedding in the Ludlow Lions building. Kord Johnson, a native of Dawn, married Tera Lee Womack from Carrollton. For their honeymoon they went to Nashville. The old Lions building looked great!

THEIR WARMUP IS MY WORKOUT. Spring sports at Southwest are in full swing. Well, not baseball after rainouts, but they will be back at it soon.

Track and field teams have been to several meets. Here are the top finishers in last week’s 18 team strong Norborne Invitational. Kolt Neptune was the sole champion in an event after he won the junior high long jump. He was also 2nd in the hurdles and 7th in long jump.

Top 8 finishers: Kendall Provolt 5th in 100 and 200, 3rd in high jump. Annabelle Sackrey 8th in long jump. Chase Neptune 8th in 100, 5th in the 400, 5th in triple jump and 2nd in long jump. Patrick Warren 8th in 200, 2nd in high jump. Matthew Kelchen 8th in hurdles,8th in javelin Hunter Woodcock 4th in discus, 6th in javelin. Ace Diegelman 5th in discus, Morgan Anderson 5th in shot, Remington Woodcock 6th in shot.

Once spring sports get started it goes very quickly with district track the second Saturday in May on the 8, districts the next weekend and then state. Good luck to everyone.

THIS JUST IN…Southwest baseball claimed second in the CLAA baseball tournament after falling to a strong team from Northwestern of Mendon Monday night. Said Coach Macgruder about NW, “They’re a really good baseball team. Our kids competed hard with them.”

The next night Northwestern traveled to Ludlow for a regular season game and defeated the Wildcats once more by a score of 6-1.

LIONS SUMMER BALL. The Lions summer ball program has over 125 youngsters participating on 13 teams, the largest number in their league this year.

One division that has a lot of local children is tee ball. It is so fun to watch those little kiddos play!

The Lions field, I call it the “L”, is very busy (between rains) with ball practices and Southwest practices and games for baseball. League games will start the week of May 10 and most nights during the week there will be games.

A NEW BATTING CAGE. Thanks to grants and donations to help pay for it and elbow grease from the Lions, the “L” now has a new batting cage that sports a cement floor, metal framing and new netting! The Lions have been prepping the ball park for a season full of games and you will notice how the south end has been cleaned up and cleared to make more warm up space for the players.

Pete Gilliland shared that many years ago he helped plant two trees on the south end that were thought to have been anything but the mulberry trees they ended up being! What a messy tree! They had expanded to take over the home team warm up area and were responsible for a good number of red stains on clothing. A large pin oak on the north end of the park was a tree that Pete said he and some friends dug up from a local farm and ended up having a very large root ball. But, they got it to the park and it is still there today!

I know I have always enjoyed the shade on the third base side of the field and am thankful for them on those hot summer evenings!

If you haven’t found it yet, there is a great History of Ludlow, Mo Facebook page that has a lot of photos on it that are fun to see. Maybe you can share some of your history with us there!