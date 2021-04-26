Semi accident, fire closed parts of 36 for several hours on Saturday

Chillicothe News

Early Saturday morning the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to an accident involving a semi-truck resulted in a fire and westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 36 being blocked for several hours.

According to a press release from CFD Captain Derrick Allen, CFD crews were dispatched to the accident at 5:42 a.m., on Saturday on westbound U.S. Highway 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge. The accident was blocking all westbound traffic.

When crews arrived at 5:56 a.m., they noted the semi was on fire and the uninjured driver was out of the vehicle.

"Engine 1 was summoned to the scene to extinguish the fire along with Mutual aid from Wheeling Fire Deptartment (WFD)," Allen said. "WFD and Engine 1 arrived on scene approximately at the same time. Both departments started to attack the fire with attack hand lines. Diesel fuel was dumped into Medicine Creek from the semi-trucks breeched fuel tanks. Some hazmat booms were used to try and control the fuel that leaked into the creek."

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was called and informed of the incident. Gabrielson’s Truck Repair and Towing arrived with their heavy equipment and cleanup crew. Approximately 3000 gallons of water and 25 gallons of firefighting foam was used to extinguish the fire.

According to the report the trailer was found to empty of cargo and only held a few stacked items. The semi-truck and trailer were both totally destroyed from the crash and fire. Gabrielson’s crews worked to remove the semi-truck, trailer and debris to get the highway opened back up.

DNR released Chillicothe Fire Department from the scene and returned to service at 7:58 a.m., and later sent a crew out to clean up the fuel spill.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and Livingston County Sheriff's Office were on scene and helped with traffic control.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said that one lane of westbound U.S. highway 36 was open as of 8:25 a.m., and said in a post on social media that crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation had been working to use eastbound lanes of the highway with one lane going in each direction.