Vaccine clinic to be held Wednesday

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Health Center has announced the rescheduling of the previously canceled Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Wednesday, April 28.

According to a press release, the health center has been informed by the Missouri Department of Health that the CDC and FDA have lifted the pause on Johnson & Johnson Janssen one-dose vaccine and therefore it can be administered in the state.

Those who were scheduled to be vaccinated on April 13 are requested to call the Health Center at 646-5506 to set a new appointment or be removed from the schedule. Those who are interested in getting immunized with the Janssen vaccine, but don’t have an appointment, should also call to fill appointments that are canceled.

The Health Center appreciates the patience of the public in dealing with the confusion over the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine.