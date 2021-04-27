"A lot going on" downtown

Chillicothe News

There is "a lot" going on in downtown Chillicothe, according to pam Jarding, executive director of Main Street Chillicothe.

Recently Jarding announced the following updates on downtown properties and new businesses:

The Old Madd Toppers Building, at 455 Locust St., has been sold.

Marsha Beemer's Building which was the Essential Kneads Day Spa on Locust Street has been rented and will have new tenants soon.

Fashionable Desires, which sells clothes and accessories, will open the doors at 613 Webster to shoppers in a short while.

The Old Zito Media building at 421 Locust St., was recently sold and the new owners are rehabbing the front part of the building for their new tenant. More news to follow.

Juliane Sykes has now rented space at 605 Jackson Street for her business, JSykes Photography Studio. The Gathering Place was previously at that location.

The building at 701 Webster, which was originally Steffi Harvey's Photography Studio, just sold recently and new owners have started renovations already. More to follow on this project as well.

The building owned by Amy Prokop, located at 437 Locust St., has been leased and has taken on a completely new look, and is home to Bobbi J. Meneely, CPA.

Theresa Benskin has purchased the building at 705 Webster St. She has moved her counseling practice, Hope and Healing Solutions Counseling Services to her new downtown location.

The blue and white building at 324 Washington St., has been sold and is going to be the home to MayBee Mansion, an AirBnB. Ashley and Matt Gabrielson are the owners and reported to Jarding that everything inside has been restored to its original historical state.