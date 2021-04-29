Church Women United to meet May 7

Chillicothe News

Church Women United will meet at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, May 7, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 601 Waples St., to celebrate May Friendship Day. (Masks are required in the church.)

The name of the program is “Agree to Differ” and is based on Habakkuk 2:2. It emphasizes the significance of uniting the members of CWU in the Spirit to perform the Lord’s work as we embrace our differences.

Invite a friend and join us as we meet here in Chillicothe. The same celebration will be held worldwide in approximately 170 countries.

Church Women United is very important locally as it is the sponsor for the Mobile Meal Program. We are in need of volunteers to help deliver meals. Most volunteers just do one day a week for the month their church is responsible and fill-in volunteers are also needed. Either way, the time commitment is minimal. If you are available to help, please contact Mobile Meal Coordinator Norma Hussey at 646-7777.