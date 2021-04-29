Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 25% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Livingston County has administered more than 8,156 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of April 27, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up 7% from the previous week's tally of 7,587 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Livingston County, 25% of people living in Livingston County are fully vaccinated as of April 27. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 589,372 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.75% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of April 27 are Atchison County (32%), Boone County (31%), Joplin (30%), St. Charles County (28%) and Shelby County (28%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Livingston County as of April 27:

How many people in Livingston County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

31% of people in Livingston County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 4,655 people

25% of people in Livingston County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 3,721 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

37% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,274,732 people

26% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,607,386 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.