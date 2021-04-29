LCSO administrative service stopped until move complete

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is busy preparing to move its office into the south part of the Chillicothe Police Department.

"We will be moving some things next week and a majority of things on May 10. With that we want everyone to know we will not be handling any Concealed Carry Permits or renewals, other fingerprinting, and several other administrative services for the public from now until Monday, May 17," Sheriff Steve Cox said. "This will allow us time to pack, move, and reorganize."

Call May 17 to schedule appointments, at 660-646-0515.