Missouri Quilt Museum to reopen

The Missouri Quilt Museum (MQM), located in Hamilton, will officially re-open on Tuesday, May 4.

According to a press release from Bob Huges, board member, the museum has used the COVID shutdown time to undertake extensive re-modeling. Renovations include adding three quilt galleries and numerous exhibits.

The new main gallery of the museum will feature quilts on loan from the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kent. MQM spokesperson Dakota Redford said the National Gallery will feature quilts from the National Quilt Museum that will be periodically rotated out. “We are pleased to be able to partner with the National Quilt Museum on a long-term basis. The National Museum has one of the largest and best quilt collections in the world”, Redford said. “The quilts will be rotated out so that there will always be a new show every few months.”

The museum will also feature a large collection of toy sewing machines, treadle sewing machines, antique sewing machines, SAD irons and trivets, and numerous other sewing and quilting-related items.

“We are not your typical quilt museum,” Redford said. “A visit to MQM will be a totally unique and enjoyable experience.”

Museum hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday - Friday and 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturdays.