Advisory Board openings

Chillicothe News

The City of Chillicothe has several opportunities for residents to serve on an Advisory Board.

Planning & Zoning Board; Board of Adjustments; Railroad Board; Historic Preservation Commission; and Parks & Recreation are all made up of Chillicothe residents who seek to have a role in the outlook of the city.

Advisory Board members get paid $35 per meeting attended. Any interested parties can pick up a board volunteer form at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 715 Washington St. The form and more information about each board can be found on the City of Chillicothe’s website: www.chillicothecity.org.

Deadline for applications is May 21.