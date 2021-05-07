Chillicothe Salvation Army Corps Officer on the move

Chillicothe News

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe received word that Officer Captain Crystal Sherack has received transfer orders to The Salvation Army of Canton, Ill. Captain Sherack will leave Chillicothe on Wednesday, June 30. There will not be a replacement Officer sent to fill that position in Chillicothe. However, the Salvation Army of Chillicothe will continue to serve the community through staff and volunteers. They will continue to work with individuals and families to meet their most pressing needs including food, housing, utilities and transportation assistance.

For more information about the Salvation Army of Chillicothe, call 660-646-3538.